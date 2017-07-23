Man shot dead in Birmingham

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

Birmingham police report a 33-year-old man died early this morning after he was shot.

Christopher Perry was shot around 1:50 a.m. today at the 2300 block of 17th Street West, according to authorities. Police found the man on the floor of a residence in the area with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

For now, it is uncertain who shot Perry, what time he was shot or what motivated the shooting. However, early investigations indicate several people at the scene may have been using alcohol or drugs around the time the incident occurred.