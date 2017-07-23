Trussville woman, 57, stabbed to death

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

Authorities say a Trussville woman found dead in Birmingham Friday night was stabbed to death.

Birmingham Police found the body of Vergil Angela Cook, 57, around 11 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of 21st Street North.

Authorities believe Cook had been dead for several days when her body was found.

“I bet you one thing, I know she put up a fight,”YiKoia Shimaata Cook, 35, the victim’s daughter, wrote on Facebook today.

YiKoia Cook became concerned about her mother’s well being Wednesday when she was not able to get in touch with her.

According to Vergil Cook’s Facebook page and Twitter account, she was a resident of Trussville.

Initially authorities believed the death resulted from natural causes. However, by Saturday investigators concluded Virgil Cook died from being stabbed.

The residence where Vergil Cook’s body was found is in the Birmingham neighborhood known as Druid Hills.