11th Avenue North exit ramp closure postponed

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM– The Alabama Department of Transportation has announced that work scheduled to begin today on the 11th Avenue North Exit Ramp from I-59/20 Southbound has been postponed until a later date.

This work is a part of Phase III of the I-59/20 Central Business District Interchange and Bridge Replacement Project.

Once the work begins, motorists are requested to consider using alternate routes, adjust arrival/departure times, observe work zone speed limits and other work zone signs, and use extreme caution in this area.

ALDOT thanks motorists for their patience during this Construction Operation to improve Alabama’s roadways.

For additional information please visit our project websitewww.5920bridge.com and for traffic alerts and updates follow us on Facebook and Twitter @5920bridge.