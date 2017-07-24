 [fiatalert]
jav-legend
Jefferson County under flash flood warning

Posted by: Posted date: July 24, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

JEFFERSON COUNTY – Jefferson County is under a flash flood warning until 5:30 p.m. Areas in and around Trussville may be affected.

Picture from National Weather Service Birmingham.

