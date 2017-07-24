School superintendent earns top grades in annual evaluation

By David Lazenby

Editor

The Trussville City Schools Board of Education on Monday announced that Superintendent Patricia Neill received high marks on her most recent annual review.

Board President Sid McNeal said the evaluation process was altered this year to give school board members an opportunity to comment on the superintendent’s performance.

“Considering the fact that our superintendent is about to start her sixth year as our leader, and acknowledging that our school system is in excellent condition overall and making positive strides in all major areas, I felt strongly that our evaluation process should be amended this year so that it provided our superintendent with more qualitative feedback from board members on performance and overall status of achievement within our system,” McNeal said. “After evaluating several different survey formats, and in consultation with board vice-president Kathy Brown, we selected a new evaluative instrument that gives the opportunity for board members to comment constructively with Dr. Neill.”

The new evaluation instrument used to review Neill considered general responsibilities, instructional leadership, personnel administration, financial management, school and community relations and chief executive officer capability.

McNeil said Neill received either “commendable” or “meets expectations” marks — the highest grades available — from all board members for all questions asked under each standard.

“Over the upcoming days and before the next school year, Vice President Brown and I will work with Dr. Neill to review those comments with her,” McNeil said.

Neil thanked the board and said “It’s an honor to be here. We’re making progress — every year — toward the next level of excellence.”

School board member Bill Robert pointed out that he thinks the “meets expectations” ratings Neill received were high marks considering the high expectations the superintendent has from the school board and other Trussville City Schools stakeholders.