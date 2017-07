From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM –One child and two adults in an SUV were killed on Monday when their vehicle collided with an 18-wheeler, according to Birmingham police.

The wreck occurred on Interstate 65 at Sixteenth Street.

The Birmingham Fire and Rescue Department said 18-wheeler was on top of the SUV and an extrication was in progress at 8:43 p.m. on Monday.

The names of the victims have not been released.