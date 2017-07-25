Brik Realty: Feature Home of the Week

Sponsored by Brik Realty-Trussville

TRUSSVILLE –This super popular Linda floor plan at 8157 Caldwell Drive in Stockton is perfect for you.

The kitchen and great room are trimmed out with beautiful upgrades, counter tops and cabinets, not to mention the vaulted ceilings! The open layout and covered deck with a perfect large back yard is ideal for entertaining your friends and family during the summer and holiday season.

On the lower level you’ll find a large den, perfect for that home gym, theater, or man cave you’ve been wanting! There is also a tornado shelter in the basement that remains with the house! The master bathroom is just one of the many reasons you’ll fall in love with this home.

When you’re ready to check out the awesome community that’s offered, you’ll be counting down the days to call this bright and welcoming house your home.

Check out all of the photos for this MLS listing for this home and more.