Denise Ann Holloway, age 57 of the Chalkville area passed away on July 24, 2017. She graduated from Hewitt Trussville High School in 1979.

She is preceded in death by her parents, James and Burma Jean Holloway, sister, Frances Cone and brother, Allen Holloway. She is survived by her companion, Stan Knight; sister, Elaine Ferlisi; brothers, Wayne Holloway and David Holloway; aunt, Irene Brantley and several nieces and nephews.

Services will be on Saturday, July 29, 2017 at 12 PM at Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be an hour prior to services. Burial will follow at Jefferson Memorial Gardens East. Jefferson Memorial Trussville directing.