Piedmont man dies in crash

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

A two-vehicle crash on Monday claimed the life of a Piedmont man.

Ryan Michael Paris, 32, was killed when the 1993 Chevrolet Blazer he was driving collided head-on with a 1996 Ford dump truck.

Paris was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Ford was transported to Gadsden Regional Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The crash occurred at 12:05 p.m. Monday on Old Piedmont-Gadsden Highway three miles west of Piedmont.

Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.