Police investigate death of Birmingham couple

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

Authorities are investigating the deaths of two 25-year-old Birmingham residents as a double homicide.

Tiara Marquice Myers and Tyron Devoy Allen were found dead early Tuesday morning at their residence at 3225 Balsam Avenue SW in Birmingham.

Birmingham Police Lt. Sean Edwards said so far investigators have no leads on the investigation of the death of the young couple that reportedly began dating in high school.

Myers and Allen were pronounced dead shortly at 3:31 a.m. this morning.

The bodies were found when Birmingham police and firefighters responded to a fire at the residence. Investigators discovered the couple had been shot.

Edwards reported that the house fire has been ruled an arson.

Firefighters responded to a second fire shortly thereafter. The blaze involved a vehicle in the 3800 block of Felix Avenue. Authorities determined that the vehicle that was set on fire was registered to one of the victims.

The two sons of the couple, age 3 and 5, were reportedly with other family members at the time of the incident, according to Edwards.

Anyone with information is asked to call Birmingham police homicide detectives at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

A motive for the incident has yet to be established.