Trussville Council seeks help to collect business license dues
By David Lazenby
Editor
TRUSSVILLE — Trussville city councilors on Tuesday authorized Mayor Buddy Choat to sign a contract with PReMA Corp., a company interested in helping the city to collect unpaid business license fees.
Choat, who invited representatives of the firm to attend a workshop the Council held Thursday, said he feels like the city is missing out on revenue PReMA wants to help Trussville recover.
Steve Whitman, executive vice president of the firm that specializes in providing resources to assist cities and counties, said PReMA is currently working with the cities of Mountain Brook, Birmingham and Montgomery on similar projects.
So far, Whitman said PReMA has helped the City of Birmingham collect $9 million in license fees, penalties and interest on the overdue bills.
“We’re so experienced in doing this we know where a lot of these people are already,” Whitman said. He added that his corporation works on a contingency basis, meaning “If we don’t find anything, you don’t pay us a dime.”
Choat said on Tuesday that PReMA will be entitled to 50 percent of what it collects on behalf of the city.
PReMA, stands for Public Resource Management Alliance Corporation.
Whitman said many of the businesses it discovers are behind on the business license fees, or not paying the proper amount, are out-of-town companies that service the city. These, he said, are especially prevalent in the healthcare industry.
Choat recalled an instance when city officials discovered a local business that owed the city about $35,000 in overdue business license fees, penalties and back interest.
“It was one of those where the home office was out of state,” Choat said. “They were behind almost five years.”
City Clerk Lynn Porter said it has been about 10 years since the city had a revenue officer who was performing the duties PReMA now offers to perform on the city’s behalf.
“We feel like that has fallen through the cracks,” Choat said following Tuesday’s council meeting.
Comments
Are they being paid a flat fee for their service, or a percentage of what they collect.
The article says 50%
Thanks, I missed that some how.
Second question is what sort of oversight they will have. I’m suspect of companies that have auditing and tax collecting authority that are paid on a commission basis.
Sounds like an opportunity to employ a revenue officer 😐
THE City should hire an employee to make sure businesses pay. If they don’t pay, shut them down. I bet the “main office” would come forward if their local business were shut down by authorities. It is not fair to other businesses in Trussville that DO pay their license fees, etc., especially small businesses.
This will help. I guarantee it
Be careful collecting from small businesses. Many consumer protection laws are being applied to small businesses thanks to the CFPB that was set up under the Dodd-Frank Act during the Obama administration. Things like the FDCPA and UDAPP which were designed to protect consumers(not businesses) are being applied to small businesses under the pretense that many small businesses aren’t sophisticated enough to understand business law. I agree with the initiative and I believe every business should pay their fair share I just don’t want to see a collection agency put the city and subsequently the tax payers at risk. There should be significant oversight by the city to make sure the agency is operating within the guidelines of the current laws and are going above and beyond what is required.
Footnote: Steve Whitman – fullback for Bear Bryant’s 1978 & 1979 Alabama National Championship teams and also a Huffman High alumnus.
We pay ours faithfully every year!!!! Why doesn’t anyone else!!! Ridiculous!!!!!
Always thought if you didn’t have a license you couldn’t even open your front door for business, so the city of Trussville should be going around locking the doors of the business.