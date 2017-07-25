Trussville police investigating drive by shooting at Tutwiler
From Trussville Tribune staff reports
TRUSSVILLE – According to the Trussville Police Department, a drive-by shooting occurred at the Tutwiler subdivision at around 7:20 p.m. on Monday night.
The shooting happened at a residence on the 200 block of Wimberly Drive in Tutwiler. According to witness reports there were multiple shots fired from an unidentified person from a “small gray car.” It is believed that the person was firing pistol.
Police say that the residence was occupied by two juveniles though there were no injuries sustained during the shooting. Police also say that they do not believe that this was a random act and that they are following leads.
“It was real fortunate that nobody was injured,” said Trussville Police Lt. Eric Rush. “It was a real dangerous situation. He had been firing at the front of the house, at the windows.”
No arrests have been made as Trussville Police continue to investigate the incident.
Comments
Evidently the answer to everything and everyone you don’t like these days is get a gun and just start shooting. When did we become a totally violent society.
And so it begins….a different level of violence making its way into good hard working towns, won’t be long and Trussville will be another Roebuck and Center Point, people just shooting, killing and robing. What a Sad society it has become!
It can happen anywhere
Sue Mitchell Parham
Someone got mad about something and I bet it wasn’t good! Guns are not the answer!!!
We are a very strong community with hard working citizens who work together to prevent such from happening.
I agree 100% Dana !
Well the fine folks of Center Point used to be the same old hard working individuals just as a reminder.
Most shootings are drug related. Drugs are rampant everywhere.
Arlene Hicks incorrect
Lmao
Dangerous neighborhood.
Well there goes the chance of us ever getting a chicken salad chick