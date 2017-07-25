 [fiatalert]
jav-legend
You Are Here: Home » Local News » Trussville police investigating drive by shooting at Tutwiler

Trussville police investigating drive by shooting at Tutwiler

Posted by: Posted date: July 25, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE – According to the Trussville Police Department, a drive-by shooting occurred at the Tutwiler subdivision at around 7:20 p.m. on Monday night.

The shooting happened at a residence on the 200 block of Wimberly Drive in Tutwiler. According to witness reports there were multiple shots fired from an unidentified person from a “small gray car.” It is believed that the person was firing pistol.

Trussville Tribune file photo by Scott Buttram

Police say that the residence was occupied by two juveniles though there were no injuries sustained during the shooting. Police also say that they do not believe that this was a random act and that they are following leads.

“It was real fortunate that nobody was injured,” said Trussville Police Lt. Eric Rush. “It was a real dangerous situation. He had been firing at the front of the house, at the windows.”

No arrests have been made as Trussville Police continue to investigate the incident.

Comments

  1. Beth Hayes Nigri says:
    July 25, 2017 at 7:47 pm

    Evidently the answer to everything and everyone you don’t like these days is get a gun and just start shooting. When did we become a totally violent society.

  2. Dana Lucas Simpson says:
    July 25, 2017 at 8:09 pm

    And so it begins….a different level of violence making its way into good hard working towns, won’t be long and Trussville will be another Roebuck and Center Point, people just shooting, killing and robing. What a Sad society it has become!

  3. Ginger Kennedy says:
    July 25, 2017 at 8:22 pm

    It can happen anywhere

  4. Sally Aiken Weeks says:
    July 25, 2017 at 8:22 pm

    Sue Mitchell Parham

  5. Pamela Whittington Shepard says:
    July 25, 2017 at 8:48 pm

    Someone got mad about something and I bet it wasn’t good! Guns are not the answer!!!

  6. Jessica Garrison says:
    July 25, 2017 at 9:29 pm

    We are a very strong community with hard working citizens who work together to prevent such from happening.

  7. Deidra Smith says:
    July 25, 2017 at 9:35 pm

    I agree 100% Dana !

  8. Arlene Hicks says:
    July 25, 2017 at 10:45 pm

    Well the fine folks of Center Point used to be the same old hard working individuals just as a reminder.

  9. Connie King Gaines says:
    July 25, 2017 at 10:54 pm

    Most shootings are drug related. Drugs are rampant everywhere.

  10. Jeremy Ware says:
    July 25, 2017 at 11:01 pm

    Arlene Hicks incorrect

  11. Arlene Hicks says:
    July 25, 2017 at 11:01 pm

    Lmao

  12. Gary Bowers says:
    July 25, 2017 at 11:14 pm

    Dangerous neighborhood.

  13. Chris Clendenin says:
    July 25, 2017 at 11:14 pm

    Well there goes the chance of us ever getting a chicken salad chick

Related posts

Created by FerretNet - (http://www.ferretnet.com), AdLab and Filmdog Media (http://www.filmdogmedia.com). Content & Website Copyright 2012 by the Trussville Tribune.

Scroll to top