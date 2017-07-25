Trussville police investigating drive by shooting at Tutwiler

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE – According to the Trussville Police Department, a drive-by shooting occurred at the Tutwiler subdivision at around 7:20 p.m. on Monday night.

The shooting happened at a residence on the 200 block of Wimberly Drive in Tutwiler. According to witness reports there were multiple shots fired from an unidentified person from a “small gray car.” It is believed that the person was firing pistol.

Police say that the residence was occupied by two juveniles though there were no injuries sustained during the shooting. Police also say that they do not believe that this was a random act and that they are following leads.

“It was real fortunate that nobody was injured,” said Trussville Police Lt. Eric Rush. “It was a real dangerous situation. He had been firing at the front of the house, at the windows.”

No arrests have been made as Trussville Police continue to investigate the incident.