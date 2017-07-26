Bessemer man with lengthy criminal history charged with murder

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

A Bessemer man with a lengthy rap sheet is back behind bars and facing a murder charge following a shooting on Monday night.

The shooting happened at 8:30 p.m. Monday at the Stop & Go on Dartmouth Avenue in Bessemer.

Shots were fired during a dispute between two men outside of the store. When police arrived on the scene, they found Marcus Dancy, 32, on the ground in the parking lot. He was pronounced dead 8:40 p.m.

Authorities said an argument preceded the shooting. Dancy and another man were bickering when Pratt, a friend of the other man, reportedly pulled out a gun.

Pratt is now being held in the Jefferson County Jail on a $150,00 bond. His previous arrests and convictions over the last 18 years include theft, felony assault and intimidating a witness.