 [fiatalert]
jav-legend
You Are Here: Home » Metro/State/Nation » Bessemer man with lengthy criminal history charged with murder

Bessemer man with lengthy criminal history charged with murder

Posted by: Posted date: July 26, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

A Bessemer man with a lengthy rap sheet is back behind bars and facing a murder charge following a shooting on Monday night.

Tommy Lee Pratt

The shooting happened at 8:30 p.m. Monday at the Stop & Go on Dartmouth Avenue in Bessemer.

Shots were fired during a dispute between two men outside of the store. When police arrived on the scene, they found Marcus Dancy, 32, on the ground in the parking lot. He was pronounced dead 8:40 p.m.

Authorities said an argument preceded the shooting. Dancy and another man were bickering when Pratt, a friend of the other man, reportedly pulled out a gun.

Pratt is now being held in the Jefferson County Jail on a $150,00 bond. His previous arrests and convictions over the last 18 years include  theft, felony assault and intimidating a witness.

 

Related posts

Created by FerretNet - (http://www.ferretnet.com), AdLab and Filmdog Media (http://www.filmdogmedia.com). Content & Website Copyright 2012 by the Trussville Tribune.

Scroll to top