Birmingham police conducting homicide investigation

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

Birmingham police detectives are investigation a suspected homicide that resulted in the death of a 26-year-old man on Tuesday.

Edward Davis of Birmingham was killed Tuesday in the 4200 block of 10th Avenue in the Wylam community.

Police received a call around 9:45 p..m. Upon arrival, officers from the West Precinct observed the victim lying in the middle of the roadway, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the body. Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to the scene to provide aid. However, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

Detectives learned the victim and his nephew were in the middle of the roadway and were standing chest to chest as if they were about to fight, reports Birmingham Police Lt. Sean Edwards.

The incident escalated into a physical altercation between the two and the victim’s nephew pulled a firearm and shot the victim multiple times.

After shooting the victim, the suspect fled the location on foot before officers arrived.

“A disagreement between an uncle and a nephew should have never ended this way,” Edwards said.

Anyone with information pertaining to the case are urged to contact the Birmingham Police Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.