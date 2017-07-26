Huskies’ Skipper helps North to baseball sweep

From staff reports

MONTGOMERY – The North swept the South 9-3 and 3-2 Tuesday night at Riverwalk Stadium to sweep the all-star baseball competition as the 21st AHSAA All-Star Sports Week.

Hewitt-Trussville star pitcher Carson Skipper tossed three innings in the opener. Outfielder Garrett Bodine of Sparkman had a triple and single and two RBIs in game one for the North and had a game-winning sacrifice fly in the top of the seventh inning of game two to plate the game-winning run. The North trailed 2-1 heading into the final inning of game two but scored twice to take lead. Winning pitcher Christian MacLeod of Huntsville closed out the game facing six batters in the final two innings. He struck out two.

Drew Jennings of Auburn, Joey Wozniak of Northview and Jonah Smith of Sweet Water allowed just three hits combined over the first six innings and struck out six as each hurler worked two innings apiece. Ethan Wilson of Andalusia pitched the final inning and got the loss.

Smith had a double and RBI for the South in game two and Jon Horton of Hale County singled and scored a run.

Catcher Clay Stearns of Mountain Brook had a single and RBI to pace the North.

Calera 6-foot-7 left-hander Jacob Smith hurled the first three innings in game one allowing two hits, two unearned runs and striking out six to get the win. Smith, Hogan Isbell of Colbert County and Garrett Wade of Hartselle combined to strike out 11.

Gabe Shepard of Faith Academy pitched the third inning giving up three runs to get the loss for the South. Starter Herndon Akridge of St. Paul’s Episcopal hurled two innings allowing two hits, two unearned runs and struck out two. McGill-Toolen Catholic’s Eric Toth and Brayden Baggett of Marbury also pitched for the South. Baggett faced just three batters in one inning of work striking out one.

Oneonta’s Brody Moore, son of North coach Brandon Moore, had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs to pace the North. Garrett Bodine of Sparkman added a triple and single, scored twice and drove in two runs and picked up a run scored and RBI in game two to earn MVP honors for the North. Pelham catcher Will Pearce walked with the bases loaded and finished with two RBIs.

South catcher Slade Gorman of Central-Phenix City and Goshen center fielder Cory Peterson each had one hit and one RBI. Tyler Robertson of Saint James had a hit in each game and played four positions in the field (second base, third base, left and center field) to earn South MVP honors.

Coaches for the South were Chad Smith of LAMP and Tyler Dent of Andalusia. Moore and David Deerman of Jacksonville coached the North.