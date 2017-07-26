Paving repairs on I-65 northbound in Jefferson County planned

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

The Alabama Department of Transportation will begin patching the pavement on I-65 northbound from Milepost 283.0 in Warrior to the south end of the bridge over AL 160 (Milepost 284.326), in Hayden beginning at 6 p.m Thursday.

This work will require the outside (right) and middle lanes to be closed in the area the repairs are being made.

This pavement repair operation will be for one night only, from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday morning.

Motorists are requested to consider using alternate routes, adjust arrival/departure times, observe work zone speed limits and other work zone signs, and use extreme caution in this area. ALDOT thanks motorists for their patience during this maintenance operation to improve Alabama’s roadways.