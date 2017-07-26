Rainfall causes problems in Center Point, other parts of Jefferson County

By David Lazenby

Editor

CENTER POINT — Severe rain this afternoon created extra work for the Center Point Fire District and other area rescue officials.

One task the CPFD handled was assisting two motorists who got stuck while attempting to drive through standing water.

“Basically they drove into water and got their engines flooded out,” Capt. Brandon Self said.

The motorist who required assistance were driving along Sweeney Hollow Road in Center Point. Self said the road is in an area notorious for flash floods during — and after — torrential storms.

Flash floods were also reported today in Fultondale, Tarrant, Birmingham and other surrounding communities.

The National Weather Service reported 2-3 inches of rain fell in parts of the Greater Birmingham area today.

Sweeney Hollow Road in Center Point is not the only area in the fire district’s 70-square mile coverage area where heavy rainfall often creates issues.

“Pinson used to flood real bad,” Self said.

The fire captain added that firefighters in his district usually assist motorists stranded because of flash flooding a few times a year.

Firefighters got the call to assist the motorists today around 1:23 p.m. Self said a wrecker was called out to tow the vehicles. However, Self said he was not sure of the vehicles’ makes or models. Generally, he said drivers of larger vehicles have less trouble getting through standing water than smaller ones.

The standing water was not the only complication Center Point authorities had to deal with today as a result of the inclement weather.

“We’ve had a couple of trees fall on (power) lines,” Self said.

It is not known how many Alabama Power customers in the area lost electricity today. A message left for Alabama Power’s media communications department was not returned prior to publication of this report.

Self said the Palmerdale Fire District, which the northernmost portion of Pinson, received a report of woods on fire today. Self said he believed this was caused by a transformer that touched a downed limb. Authorities with the PFD could not be reached for comment.