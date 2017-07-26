Sheriff’s detectives probe shooting

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

Jefferson County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a shooting after two people arrived at an area hospital suffering from gunshot wounds.

Just after 9 p.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to St. Vincent’s East emergency room to investigate a report that a 29-year-old male and a 17-year-old male had arrived in a private car for medical care for gunshot wounds.

Both victims were airlifted to a trauma center where they remain in critical condition. Currently they are unable to speak to detectives, according to the sheriff’s department.

Information was reported that the two victims and two other men had traveled to a house on Polly Reed Road from Talladega County to see a woman they had met via the internet. The address of the home is not yet known. It was reported that when they got to the address, the woman came outside to speak to them.

While they were talking, a man suspected of firing the shots walked up. One of the victims reportedly knew the suspect. That victim and the suspect began to argue and a fight ensued. The other three men got out of the car. The suspect then pulled a handgun from his waistband and began shooting. Two of the men were hit and taken to the hospital via the car in which they were traveling. The suspect fled on foot following the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.