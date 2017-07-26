Victims of fatal I-65 crash in Birmingham identified

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

The man, woman and a child killed Monday night in an Interstate 65 crash with two 18-wheelers have been identified by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Taporsha Marshae Caldwell, 22; her son, Mason Anthony Caldwell, age 1 1/2; and her boyfriend, Robert Leon Moore III, 26 died a the result of a crash that occurred at approximately 8:26 p.m. on Monday night. They were traveling southbound adjacent to 16th Street in a vehicle authorities believe was a Ford Explorer when the wreck happened.

A child injured in the wreck was taken to Children’s of Alabama. The youngster’s condition is not known.

The three people who were killed lived on the west side of Birmingham.

The crash was caused when the victims’ vehicle was traveling behind and in front of two tractor trailer trucks. When the truck ahead of the SUV stopped or slowed down, along with the SUV, the truck behind the victims hit the SUV from behind.

Caldwell was pronounced dead on the scene at 9:06 p.m.

The infant, whose name was Mason, was pronounced dead at 9:57 p.m.

Moore was pronounced dead at 10:19 p.m.