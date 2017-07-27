Arrest made in Monday night drive by shooting in Tutwiler

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE – Trussville police made an arrest Wednesday in the case of a drive-by shooting that occurred in the 200 block of Wimberly Drive at the Tutwiler subdivision on Monday night. The suspect is believed to have discharged a firearm into a building with two juveniles.

Jeremy Durand Harris, 25, of Birmingham, was arrested and charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied building. Although there were two juveniles in the residence at the time, there were no injuries. Trussville Police believed that the shooting was not random.

“This arrest is the result of excellent police work by the Investigative Division of our Department,” said Trussville Police Lt. Eric Rush. “The case will be presented to the DA’s office today for warrant screening.”

According to Rush, Harris had bought an electronic from the homeowner that is the father of one of the juveniles but later wanted to return it. When he refused, he allegedly retaliated with the drive-by shooting. Rush also said that police had been to the residence several months before with a search warrant for narcotics.

The shooting happened at a residence on the 200 block of Wimberly Drive in Tutwiler. According to witness reports there were multiple shots fired from an unidentified person from a “small gray car.” It is believed that the person fired a pistol.