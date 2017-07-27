Birmingham cyclist succumbs to injuries sustained from hit-and-run

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

A Birmingham bicyclist injured more than two weeks ago when he was hit by a vehicle died Wednesday.

Maurice A. Hunter, 21, was pronounced dead at 2:27 a.m. at UAB Hospital, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Hunter was injured around 11 p.m. on July 11 on Parklawn Avenue while riding a bicycle near Wenonah High School where he had attended school.

Authorities said it appears Hunter was struck by a Dodge pickup truck. Birmingham Police Lt. Sean Edwards said it appeared to a witness that the driver of the truck struck Hunter intentionally.

Hunter was riding with a friend when he was hit. Hunter’s friend told authorities the truck veered into their lane, hit Hunter and never stopped.

Hunter reportedly suffered from head trauma and tore his aorta as a result of the collision. He also had a compound fracture in his leg.

Edwards said collisions between motor vehicles and bicycle riders are rare in the Birmingham area.

“We have, maybe, one or two a year,” he said.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call Birmingham police at 205-254-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777