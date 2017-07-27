Center Point council approves ‘clean room’, LifePaks for fire district

By Nathan Prewett

For the Tribune

CENTER POINT – The Center Point City Council adopted a resolution to spend $50,000 on building materials on a facility for the fire department and for LifePaks. The council also voted to consider reimbursement for installation of clear polycarbonate at an empty building and to implement fencing and railing for Hillcrest Manor.

The council’s first resolution was on accepting bids to install fences and railing at the Hillcrest Manor, formally known as the Patterson House. Horticulture Maintenance Supervisor Cherry Parmer presented proposals from Ensley Ornamental Iron, Allen Iron Works and Apple Fence.

The council settled on Ensley Ornamental Iron for $15,500.

At the meeting on July 13, Center Point Fire Chief Donnie West asked the council consider providing building materials for a structure, called a “decompress room” or clean room at the meeting, in which suits can be stored away from diesel fumes. The staff of the Center Point Fire Department would provide labor if the council approves.

Capt. West Ward from the fire district told the council that studies have shown the effects of diesel fumes on firefighters who become exposed to it over time. He said that the chemicals that get stuck on suits can result in skin cancer.

At the last meeting, West had also requested that the council consider purchasing LifePak products, which is a defibrillator unit that can provide diagnostics for heart conditions. The products would run $30,000. Combined with the decompress room, this would have an overall cost of $50,000.

“If we don’t help them keep their equipment up we’re going to lose that [ISO 1] rating, therefore our insurance will go up,” said Councilperson Linda Kennemer. “And my last comment on that is that you cannot put a price on a life.”

The council voted unanimously to approve the purchases.

Afterwards, the council voted to consider reimbursement for installation of clear polycarbonate on a vacant property in the city. During pre-council Mayor Tom Henderson said that the polycarbonate would replace the plywood that had been set on windows. The plywood would be unsafe for police or firemen as they will not be able to see inside in case of an emergency, he said.

The polycarbonate can only be taken out from the inside and not from the outside so potential intruders can’t get inside the building. It would also give more of an appearance of occupation, which the council said would improve the aesthetic of the city.

Henderson said that the polycarbonate on the building would be a sort of test to see how effective it is before being used for other buildings.

During public comments, Center Point resident Joyce Ashley asked the council how much the polycarbonate cost. Henderson said that it was twice the amount of the plywood, which was more than $500.

Also during public comments, Center Point resident Billy Hagood addressed the consent agenda on invoices for the law firms, Spain and Gillon and Russo, White and Keller P.C. The billing amounted to $22,230.93 and $5,805 respectively.

Hagood asked if the city had a list of the hours that the law firms billed and what the hours were spent on. Council President Roger Barlow said that it was proprietary information, which Hagood disagreed with. Barlow then said that the number of hours was 79 and 105.

In other business, the council voted to put all-way stop signs a section of Hillcrest Rd. Barlow said that it is difficult for people to see oncoming traffic coming from nearby Karey Dr., which the signs may help alleviate. The council also unanimously approved executing a right of way on Polly Reed Rd as part of a project for road improvements.

The funding for the Civitan Park in Center Point were not discussed. After the meeting, Henderson said that there have been no “official” updates and that the leadership at the Civitan Park Association may be discussing what to do.

The next Center Point Council meeting will be held on Aug. 10. Pre-council will be held at 6:45 p.m. followed by the regular meeting at 7 p.m.