PITTS COMMITS: Star player headed to Chattanooga

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

Hewitt-Trussville wide receiver Logan Pitts recently announced via Twitter that he has committed to play the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga.

Pitts had some big moments during his junior season playing in the shadow of Noah Igbinoghene. However, more recently he blossomed in the spring and summer and is primed for a strong senior season.

Other Huskies picked up some major offers during the week. Quarterback Paul Tyson, a, rising junior, added offers from Southern Cal, Oregon and Florida.

Defensive back/wide receiver Malachi Moore, a rising sophomore, picked up offers from UAB and Oregon.

Wide receiver Dazalin Worsham, a rising sophomore, picked up offers from Auburn, Florida, Oregon and Georgia.