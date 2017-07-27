Two in Birmingham arrested, charged with insurance fraud

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM – Two men from Birmingham have been arrested and charged with several counts of insurance fraud, according to AL.com.

Julius Lorenzo Parker, 37, and Kenyatta Jamelle Hunter, 41, were arrested after allegedly scamming insurance companies multiple times.

The two men had been supporting themselves through scamming, according to authorities at the Alabama’s Department of Insurance and the criminal investigative division of the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

USAA Insurance investigators from Los Angeles contacted Alabama authorities about suspects making false insurance claims.

Supposedly, they would apply for policies on homes and vehicles and then file claims for damages. Companies would then send money for immediate needs.

Both are being held Jefferson County Jail. Parker is being held on a $55,000 bond and Hunter is being held at a $5,000 bond.