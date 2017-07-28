Center Point man among those indicted on gun charges

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM – A federal grand jury today indicted three men on gun charges connected to an April burglary at a Tarrant pawnshop, announced acting U.S. Attorney Robert O. Posey and federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Special Agent in Charge Steven L. Gerido.

A two-count indictment filed in U.S. District Court charges Gabriel Nathaniel Powell, 18, of Center Point, with stealing 17 guns from Scott’s Jewelry and Pawn, a licensed firearms dealer, on April 5, and with selling or trading the 17 stolen guns. The indictment lists the firearms as three Century Arms model NPAPM70 rifles, one Leader Arms model AR 12 shotgun, one Sig Sauer model 716 rifle, six .40-caliber Glock pistols, one .45-caliber Glock pistol, three 9mm Glock pistols and two 10mm Glock pistols.

In separate indictments, the grand jury charged Ryan Arthur Johnson, 23, and Reginal Lamar Bonner, 37, both of Birmingham, with possessing stolen firearms on April 5 . Johnson’s indictment charges him with possessing a stolen 10mm Glock model 20 Gen4 pistol. Bonner’s indictment charges him with possessing two stolen Glock handguns, one a 9mm pistol and one a 10mm pistol.