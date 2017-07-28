Death investigation underway in Tuscaloosa

Tuscaloosa Sheriff’s Department officials do not suspect foul play in the recent death of a female whose body was found outside at the Lofts at City Center Apartments.

The cause of death is unknkown. However, authorities are focusing their investigation on a balcony adjacent to where the body was discovered.

Previously the probe was a homicide investigation. However, Capt. Kip Hart with the Sheriff’s department’s homicide unit said the inquiry is merely a death investigation at this time.

“We do not suspect foul play,” Hart said.

Authorities responded to the apartment complex located at 1345 10th Ave East around 7 a.m. this morning.

Because of its proximity to the campus of the University of Alabama, the apartment community is popular with Tuscaloosa college students.

For now, authorities are not releasing any information about the female’s identity.