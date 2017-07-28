Flash flood watch issued for Jefferson, St. Clair and Blount counties

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM –The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a flash flood watch for much of central and north Alabama, including Jefferson, St. Clair and Blount counties, on Friday. The watch begins at 10 a.m. and continues into Friday evening.

Several rounds of thunderstorms are expected on Friday which could produce heavy downpours and localized flash flooding.

The watch comes after torrential flash flood waters struck in Jefferson County on Wednesday. Sweeney Hollow Road in Clay was temporarily closed due to flooding and several other roads had standing water. Flash floods were especially heavy in the city of Vestavia where U.S. Highway 31 flooded and swollen creeks caused vehicles to be swept away.

Motorists are advised not to attempt driving on water covered roads and to avoid areas known to frequently flood during heavy rain. Everyone should remain alert for the possibility of flash flood watches to be escalated to flash flood warnings at any time on Friday.