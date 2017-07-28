Gala held to celebrate improvements at Express Oil Change in Trussville

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

The Trussville Area Chamber of Commerce today hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for Express Oil Change which recently renovated the local facility.

New bay areas were added in a separate building behind the original facility.

Also, the reception area has a new look. according to Director of Operations Chris Hollingsworth.

“With the additional bay areas, we can service more vehicles at any given time, making the customer’s wait time considerably less,” Hollingsworth said. “Wifi, a computer desk work area, TV’s soon to come, new chairs, free coffee and a fridge stocked with free bottles of water in our reception area will make our customers much more comfortable.”

General Manager Danny Hays added “We have also improved diagnostic equipment, which allows us to service and maintain any vehicle.”

Those in attendance enjoyed hot dogs provided by the soon-to-be-next-door O’Reilly Auto Parts.

On-hand for the ribbon cutting ceremony were Hollingsworth; Hays; Public Relations Manager Fred Johnson; City Councilor Perry Cook; TACC Executive Director Diane Poole; TACC Membership Coordinator June Mathews; Chamber Ambassadors Brytani Gragg, Donna Lowery, and Meagan Welch; Katrinna Crook; Terry Preston; and James Plunkett.

Express Oil Change is located at 425 Main Street in Trussville (near Winn-Dixie). For more information, call (205) 655-9690 or visit www.expressoil.com .