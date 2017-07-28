Keller Williams celebrates new Trussville location

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE – The Trussville Area Chamber of Commerce on Thursday hosted a ribbon cutting for Keller Williams Realty Trussville, which is now located at the former site of Mabe Power Equipment in downtown Trussville.

The building was recently renovated to incorporate a modern theme. Most of the offices are downstairs; others are on the second floor along with a classroom-style technology-based training center. Other tenants are also housed on the first floor of the building.

A reception was held following the ribbon cutting attended by Keller Williams broker Bo Draughon; building owner Wayne Taylor; TACC Board President Johnny Amari; TACC Board Member Debra McCarley; Chamber Ambassadors Brytanni Gragg, Donna Lowery, Virginia Morris and Meagan Welch as well as a host of Keller Williams realtors, staff, vendors and friends.

Keller Williams is a realty agency with more than 139,000 associates and over 790 market centers worldwide.

The new location of Keller Williams is at 219 Main Street in Trussville. For more information, call (205) 661-0662 or visit www.kwtrussville.com.