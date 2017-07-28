Trussville City Schools system receives high grade for school safety

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

Trussville city schools earned an A recently when Niche graded Alabama school systems for safety. The system with about 4,400 students in its five schools also got an A for overall quality from the website that ranks schools, cities and neighborhoods based on public data.

The city school system was ranked No. 24 in Alabama for schools safety from the website. Hoover City Schools was No. 1 on that ranking.

The list was primarily formulated based on parent and student surveys on health and safety. Other factors considered included expenses per student, student absenteeism, suspensions, expulsions and school-related arrests.

“At Trussville City Schools we enjoy looking at high rankings from several different entities. The Niche Report gave TCS an A and we are proud of that ranking from Niche,” TCS Superintendent Pattie Neill said. “The high safety ranking comes from a safe school initiative award from the Alabama Attorney General’s Office in 2016, annual support from the City of Trussville through the SRO (School Resource Officer) program and continuous updates on our local school safety crisis plan. Everyone in TCS works together well to ensure high rankings in academics, facilities, sports, and college readiness.”

Other regional school systems in the list’s Top 100 included Vestavia Hills (No. 3), Homewood (No. 6), Mountain Brook (No. 14), City of Cullman (No. 16), Cullman County (No. 25), Alabaster (No. 30), Walker County (No. 32), Shelby County (No. 41), Jefferson County (No. 56), Jasper City Schools (No. 63), Birmingham City Schools (No. 81), Pell City Schools (No. 82) and Bessemer City Schools (No. 95).

In a recent ranking of Trussville City Schools by Niche, the system received an A+ for food, an A for academics and in health and safety, an A- for teachers, resources and facilities, sports and college readiness, a B for clubs and activities, a B- for administration and a C+ for diversity.