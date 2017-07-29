Crimson Tide defensive lineman arrested for DUI

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

Da’Shawn Hand, who plays on the Alabama Crimson Tide team as a defensive lineman, has been arrested and charged with driving under the influence, according to CBS. He is being held at a bond of $1,000.

“This type of behavior is not acceptable and we are disappointed in Da’Shawn’s actions,” Alabama Coach Nick Saban said in a statement. “We are still gathering information and will evaluate what we need to do in terms of appropriate discipline as we move forward, so better choices and decisions can be made in the future.”

Hand has 21 recorded tackles, five quarterback hurries and two sacks while playing all 15 games with Alabama in the 2016 season. Alabama will play the first game of its season against the Florida State Seminoles.