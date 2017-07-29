Woman’s drowning in St. Clair County lake ruled an accident

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

CLAIR COUNTY – A drowning that occurred on July 27 has been ruled an accident, according to the St. Clair Times. Katrinka Anne Levan, 45, drowned after falling off a float at Logan Martin Lake in Riverside.

According to Riverside Police, Levan was swimming with her common-law husband at the lake in the evening when the incident happened.

They had been swimming in separate floats until she slipped off. Her husband looked back but did not see her on her float, said Police Chief Rick Oliver. Levan had been living with her husband in a camper at Safe Harbor RV Park. Police said her driver’s license had an address from Adamsville.

Her body was sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Huntsville where an autopsy was performed before declaring her death accidental.