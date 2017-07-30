Check out the most expensive home listing in your zip code

Sponsored by Brik Realty

TRUSSVILLE –What are the most expensive homes and farms listed in your zip code?

We teamed up with Tribune real estate partner Brik Realty to find the top priced listing for single family homes and farms in each of the Tribune area zip codes.

Click on the zip code to see all MLS listings in the area or you can do your own search here.

This brick beauty in Odenville is zoned for St. Clair County High School. Located at 145 Jump Off Farms Road, the home has five bedrooms, four full bathrooms, a half bathroom and a great in-ground swimming pool. See the full MLS listing with photos here. Check out all of the MLS listings for 35120 here.

Located at 2200 Cumberland Lake Drive, you’ll have room to roam in this home with 7,376 square feet. The four bedroom, four bath, and one half bathroom home is in the swim and golf community of Cumberland Lake and is zoned for Pinson Vally High School. See the full MLS listing with photos here. Check out all the listings for 35126 here.

This jaw-dropping Springville estate offers 10,430 square feet that includes a guest house and 2,000 square foot ballroom. The seven bedrooms, four full bathrooms and three half bathrooms will handle most any family. The grounds are 10 acres with an in-ground pool and the home is zoned for Springville High School. See the the full MLS listing with photos here. Check out all of the MLS listings for 35146 here.

This beautiful home at 7134 Crown Lane has an acre lot, almost 5,000 square feet and is zoned for Trussville City Schools. It offers five bedrooms, three full bathrooms, two half bathrooms and amenities such as Viking appliances in the gorgeous kitchen. See the full listing with photos here. Check out all of the 35173 MLS listings here.

Built in 1930, this 4,102 square feet of history is located at 120 Killough Circle. The 6.7 acres were part of the Killough estate which was built by a physician as a family compound. The architecture of this home is absolutely stunning. The home is zoned for Huffman High School and comes with a separate two bedroom carriage house and tennis court. See the the full MLS listing with photos here. Check out all of the MLS listings for 35146 here.

This eight bedroom, five full bathroom, waterfront home is located in Stonehedge on Edwards Lake. There’s plenty of space in the 4,744 square feet of this showplace which is zoned for Huffman High School. See the the full MLS listing with photos here. Check out all of the MLS listings for 35146 here.