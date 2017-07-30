Three arrested in Walker County drug bust

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

WALKER COUNTY – Three were arrested during a raid on a Boldo residence by Walker County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics, SWAT, and Patrol divisions, according to ABC 33/40.

Walker County police conducted the raid against David Allen Wright, 50, who had been suspected of distributing street level methamphetamine from his residence in Boldo. Wendy Michelle Orr, 39, and Kenny Ray Victory were arrested along with Wright.

Orr was arrested at Wright’s home and is being charged with second degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Victory was arrested at a traffic stop near Wright’s home and is suspected of being a co-conspirator in the drug distribution operation. He is being held on a $100,000 cash bond.

During the raid, police seized meth ICE, digital scales, pipes and clear plastic bags. Wright is being held on a $1 million property bond. He faces two counts of distribution of a controlled substance.