UPDATE: All but one escaped Walker Co. inmates captured
From Trussville Tribune staff reports
JASPER — And then there was one.
All but one of the 12 inmates who escaped from Walker County Jail in Jasper around 6:30 p.m. Sunday has been captured.
A $500 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest of Kilpatrck. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Walker County Sheriff’s Office at (205) 302-6464.
The escapees who have been captured are:
— Christopher Micheal Smith, age 19, of Jasper (in jail for Attempted Murder, Burglary 1st, Unlawful Breaking and Entering, Theft 2nd)’
— Brady Andrew Kilpatrick, age 24 of Cordova (in jail for Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of Marijuana 2nd);
— Larry Inman Jr, age 29 of Parrish (in jail for 2 counts of Receiving Stolen Property, Attempting to Elude, Failure to Appear);
— Ethan Howard Pearl, age 24 of Jasper (in jail for Resisting Arrest, Obstructing Government Operations, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Promoting Prison Contraband, Failure to appear on Theft 4th);
— Johnny Richard Hunter, age 26 of Jasper (in jail for Burglary 3rd, Theft 4th, Possession of Burglars Tools, Escape 1st , Court Referral Office Violation);
— Christopher Cole Spain, age 18 of Jasper (in jail for Failure to Appear on Disorderly Conduct);
— Kristopher Keith Secrest, age 20 of Oakman (in jail for Felony Domestic Violence 2nd and Giving False Information to Law Enforcement)’
— Quadrekas Latoddrick Key, age 21 of Parrish (in jail for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Attempting to Elude);
— Timothy Chaz Cooper, age 28 of Cordova (in jail for Breaking and Entering Motor Vehicle and Theft 4th );
— Steven Sanford Hartley, age 27 of Hoover (in jail for Theft of Property 1st );
— Michael Adam McGuff, age 30 of Jasper (in jail for Escape 3rd and Obstructing Government Operations);
— Steven Blake Lamb, age 28 of Quinton (in jail for Attempted Murder, Robbery 1st, Theft 1st, Reckless Endangerment, Probation Revocation);
Sheriff’s officials continue to investigate how the inmates were able to escape from the jail located at 2001 2nd Ave. in downtown Jasper.
