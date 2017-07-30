UPDATE: All but one escaped Walker Co. inmates captured

— Christopher Micheal Smith, age 19, of Jasper (in jail for Attempted Murder, Burglary 1st, Unlawful Breaking and Entering, Theft 2nd)’

— Brady Andrew Kilpatrick, age 24 of Cordova (in jail for Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of Marijuana 2nd);

— Larry Inman Jr, age 29 of Parrish (in jail for 2 counts of Receiving Stolen Property, Attempting to Elude, Failure to Appear);

— Ethan Howard Pearl, age 24 of Jasper (in jail for Resisting Arrest, Obstructing Government Operations, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Promoting Prison Contraband, Failure to appear on Theft 4th);

— Johnny Richard Hunter, age 26 of Jasper (in jail for Burglary 3rd, Theft 4th, Possession of Burglars Tools, Escape 1st , Court Referral Office Violation);

— Christopher Cole Spain, age 18 of Jasper (in jail for Failure to Appear on Disorderly Conduct);

— Kristopher Keith Secrest, age 20 of Oakman (in jail for Felony Domestic Violence 2nd and Giving False Information to Law Enforcement)’

— Quadrekas Latoddrick Key, age 21 of Parrish (in jail for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Attempting to Elude);

— Timothy Chaz Cooper, age 28 of Cordova (in jail for Breaking and Entering Motor Vehicle and Theft 4th );

— Steven Sanford Hartley, age 27 of Hoover (in jail for Theft of Property 1st );

— Micha el Adam McGuff, age 30 of Jasper (in jail for Escape 3rd and Obstructing Government Operations);

— Steven Blake Lamb, age 28 of Quinton (in jail for Attempted Murder, Robbery 1st, Theft 1st, Reckless Endangerment, Probation Revocation);

Sheriff’s officials continue to investigate how the inmates were able to escape from the jail located at 2001 2nd Ave. in downtown Jasper.