UPDATE: All but one escaped Walker Co. inmates captured

Posted by: Posted date: July 30, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

JASPER —  And then there was one.

All but one of the 12 inmates who escaped from Walker County Jail in Jasper around 6:30 p.m. Sunday has been captured.

Brady Andrew Kilpatrick, of Cordova, who was in jail for possession of a controlled substance,possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana, is the only remaining escapee still on the run.

A $500 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest of Kilpatrck.  Anyone with information is asked to contact the Walker County Sheriff’s Office at (205) 302-6464.

The escapees who have been captured are:

— Christopher Micheal Smith, age 19, of Jasper (in jail for Attempted Murder, Burglary 1st, Unlawful Breaking and Entering, Theft 2nd)’

— Larry Inman Jr, age 29 of Parrish (in jail for 2 counts of Receiving Stolen Property, Attempting to Elude, Failure to Appear);

— Ethan Howard Pearl, age 24 of Jasper (in jail for Resisting Arrest, Obstructing Government Operations, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Promoting Prison Contraband, Failure to appear on Theft 4th);

— Johnny Richard Hunter, age 26 of Jasper (in jail for Burglary 3rd, Theft 4th, Possession of Burglars Tools, Escape 1st , Court Referral Office Violation);

— Christopher Cole Spain, age 18 of Jasper (in jail for Failure to Appear on Disorderly Conduct);

— Kristopher Keith Secrest, age 20 of Oakman (in jail for Felony Domestic Violence 2nd and Giving False Information to Law Enforcement)’

— Quadrekas Latoddrick Key, age 21 of Parrish (in jail for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Attempting to Elude);

— Timothy Chaz Cooper, age 28 of Cordova (in jail for Breaking and Entering Motor Vehicle and Theft 4th );

— Steven Sanford Hartley, age 27 of Hoover (in jail for Theft of Property 1st );

— Michael Adam McGuff, age 30 of Jasper (in jail for Escape 3rd and Obstructing Government Operations);

— Steven Blake Lamb, age 28 of Quinton (in jail for Attempted Murder, Robbery 1st, Theft 1st, Reckless Endangerment, Probation Revocation);

 

Sheriff’s officials continue to investigate how the inmates were able to escape from the jail located at 2001 2nd Ave. in downtown Jasper.

 

 

Comments

  1. Vonne McDonald McAnnally says:
    July 31, 2017 at 3:07 am

    Rj Higginbotham

  2. Jacky Reeser says:
    July 31, 2017 at 3:34 am

    Crazy now how did 12 escape I just don’t understand I guess the jails don’t care

  3. Melanie Rozelle says:
    July 31, 2017 at 3:38 am

    12! WTH? What happened? Everybody call in sick.

  4. Jaycylyn Kelley Nail says:
    July 31, 2017 at 3:44 am

    Caycyn Grant Sanford

