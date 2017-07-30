UPDATE: Four of the 12 Walker County Jail escapees remain at large

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

JASPER — Another of the 12 inmates who escaped from Walker County Jail in Jasper around 6:30 p.m. Sunday has been caught.

Steven Blake Lamb, 28 of Quinton, who was in jail for attempted murder, robbery 1st,theft 1st, reckless endangerment and probation revocation, was recaptured late Sunday. As of 11:45 p.m. four of the dozen escapees remained at large.

Authorities request that residents of downtown Jasper stay indoors and turn on all outdoor lighting.

Law enforcement officers are currently searching for the following inmates: