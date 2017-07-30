Woman dead in hit and run incident in Talladega county

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TALLADEGA COUNTY – A woman is dead after a car hit her and left the scene northbound lanes of Alabama Highway 21, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Carolyn Ragland, 50, of Talladega was hit while standing or walking near the highway by a car that fled afterwards. Ragland was pronounced dead at the scene. The car is said to be a silver or gray, four-door midsize car with windshield damage.

No further information is available as state troopers continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Alabama State Troopers at 256-435-3521.