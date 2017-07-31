 [fiatalert]
jav-legend
You Are Here: Home » Metro/State/Nation » Anthony Scaramucci removed from White House Communications Director position

Anthony Scaramucci removed from White House Communications Director position

Posted by: Posted date: July 31, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

WASHINGTON – White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci has been removed from his position. According to the New York Times, this comes after just ten days since he was appointed by President Donald Trump’s administration.

Anthony Scaramucci. Photo from Twitter.

Scaramucci recently made heated remarks against several of President Trump’s senior staff members, notably Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, who stepped down recently along with former Press Secretary Sean Spicer. Scaramucci alleged that Priebus leaked information (This article contains graphic language).

Scaramucci’s removal came at the request of current White House Chief of Staff John F. Kelly. The appointment of Scaramucci as Communications Director was opposed by Spicer and Priebus, who both resigned in response to President Trump’s decision.

Comments

  1. Kevin Small says:
    July 31, 2017 at 8:38 pm

    What is the record for White House staff turnover?

  2. Peggy Harper says:
    July 31, 2017 at 9:00 pm

    Good.

Related posts

Created by FerretNet - (http://www.ferretnet.com), AdLab and Filmdog Media (http://www.filmdogmedia.com). Content & Website Copyright 2012 by the Trussville Tribune.

Scroll to top