Anthony Scaramucci removed from White House Communications Director position

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

WASHINGTON – White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci has been removed from his position. According to the New York Times, this comes after just ten days since he was appointed by President Donald Trump’s administration.

Scaramucci recently made heated remarks against several of President Trump’s senior staff members, notably Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, who stepped down recently along with former Press Secretary Sean Spicer. Scaramucci alleged that Priebus leaked information (This article contains graphic language).

Scaramucci’s removal came at the request of current White House Chief of Staff John F. Kelly. The appointment of Scaramucci as Communications Director was opposed by Spicer and Priebus, who both resigned in response to President Trump’s decision.