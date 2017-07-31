UPDATE: Birmingham Police identify woman shot dead Sunday

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

The Birmingham Police Department reported today that detectives are conducting a homicide investigation that resulted in the death of Stephanie Lloyde, 33, of Birmingham on Sunday. A male, who has not yet been identified, was also shot.

The incident occurred around 9:45 p.m. Sunday in the 7700 block of Sunrise Drive.

Officers from the East Precinct were dispatched to the listed location after receiving reports of a male being shot. Upon arrival, officers located a male suffering from a gunshot wound to the facial area at the bottom of the stairwell.

While inspecting the scene, officers discovered a female victim lying on her back in the grass suffering from a gunshot wound to the body. Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and pronounced the female victim deceased.

The male victim was transported to UAB Hospital by medics where he was treated for a life threatening injury.

Detectives learned the victim and several of her friends were hanging out at the male victim’s apartment earlier during the evening. One of the friends left the apartment to go to the store. When he returned, he found both victims had been shot. At this time, there is still no clear motive as to what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information on the case are asked to call BPD Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205–254-7777.