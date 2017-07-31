Car crash causes traffic delays in Shelby County

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

SHELBY COUNTY – A car crash has occurred today on Valleydale Road in Shelby County, leaving one person dead, according to WIAT. The crash has prompted authorities to reroute traffic.

The wreck took place in front of North Shelby Fire Station 1 at around 3 p.m. on Valleydale Road. The roadway is blocked as officers from Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Alabama State Troopers, and North Shelby Fire and Rescue work to clear the scene.

Drivers traveling this way are advised to find alternate routes. Police continue to investigate the incident.