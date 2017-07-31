 [fiatalert]
jav-legend
You Are Here: Home » Metro/State/Nation » Car crash causes traffic delays in Shelby County

Car crash causes traffic delays in Shelby County

Posted by: Posted date: July 31, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

SHELBY COUNTY – A car crash has occurred today on Valleydale Road in Shelby County, leaving one person dead, according to WIAT. The crash has prompted authorities to reroute traffic.

The wreck took place in front of North Shelby Fire Station 1 at around 3 p.m. on Valleydale Road. The roadway is blocked as officers from Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Alabama State Troopers, and North Shelby Fire and Rescue work to clear the scene.

Drivers traveling this way are advised to find alternate routes. Police continue to investigate the incident.

Comments

  1. Denise Hodges Hayes says:
    July 31, 2017 at 9:13 pm

    Where on Valleydale?

  2. Jan O. Smith says:
    July 31, 2017 at 9:30 pm

    Thank you for not posting photos of the vehicles.

  3. The Trussville Tribune says:
    July 31, 2017 at 9:35 pm

    According to the report, it happened in front of North Shelby Fire Station 1.

  4. Alicia Kenerley says:
    July 31, 2017 at 9:45 pm

    I didn’t know there was a fatality, how sad.

Related posts

Created by FerretNet - (http://www.ferretnet.com), AdLab and Filmdog Media (http://www.filmdogmedia.com). Content & Website Copyright 2012 by the Trussville Tribune.

Scroll to top