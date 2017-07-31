National Night Out set for Tuesday in Center Point

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

National Night Out is just a day away.

The annual event will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Center Point Courthouse Annex.

National Night Out is an event held each year in cities across the United States on the first Tuesday of each August. The events are geared toward increasing community police awareness.

Music will be provided Tuesday by New Birth Band.

Also, there will be free hot dogs and soft drinks for those in attendance.

Displays by Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, Center Point Fire District, Hilldale Baptist Church, Alabama Partners for Clean Air, Storm Water Management and Sarrell Dental Center will adorn the Annex during the upcoming event.

Also, tours will be given of the E-911 Center.

Miss Center Point and Outstanding Teen are expected to be in attendance.