Walker County residents dumbfounded by number of escapees in jail breakout
From Trussville Tribune staff reports
JASPER — As Walker County Sheriff’s officials and Jasper police continued to hunt for the four Walker County Jail escapees early Monday morning, local residents were outspoken on social media about how a dozen inmates were able to escape from the jail at one time.
“How do 12 escape?” Karen Pierce asked.
She wasnt’ the only one who had this question.
Shane Jones of Hueytown said the number of escapees on Sunday evening was “embarassing.”
“Tells you a lot about the police department to let that many thugs escape,” Jones said.
The Walker County Jail is run by the County Sheriff’s Department. However, the Jasper police assisted in Sunday night’s manhunt.
Brady Finney of Moultrie, Georgia asked “Where were the jailers?” The Army Recommanissance Course employee added “Leadership starts at the top and so should accountability.”
LaTisha Finch of Jasper asked why Sheriff’s officials did not make the escape public sooner. The escape reportedly happened at 6:30 p.m. The department’s Facebook post did not have a story about the matter until just before 10 p.m. on Sunday.
“Why they was keeping it hush hush?” Finch asked, adding that many people in the sleepy city were sitting out on their front porches when a dozen inmates, some in jail for violent crimes, were at large.
Eight inmates have been captured. However, for now four remain on the loose. They are:
— Christopher Micheal Smith, age 19, of Jasper (in jail for Attempted Murder, Burglary 1st, Unlawful Breaking and Entering, Theft 2nd)’
— Brady Andrew Kilpatrick, age 24 of Cordova (in jail for Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of Marijuana 2nd);
— Larry Inman Jr, age 29 of Parrish (in jail for 2 counts of Receiving Stolen Property, Attempting to Elude, Failure to Appear);
— Ethan Howard Pearl, age 24 of Jasper (in jail for Resisting Arrest, Obstructing Government Operations, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Promoting Prison Contraband, Failure to appear on Theft 4th);
A $500 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest of the escapees. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Walker County Sheriff’s Office at (205) 302-6464.
The escapees who have been captured are:
— Johnny Richard Hunter, age 26 of Jasper (in jail for Burglary 3rd, Theft 4th, Possession of Burglars Tools, Escape 1st , Court Referral Office Violation);
— Christopher Cole Spain, age 18 of Jasper (in jail for Failure to Appear on Disorderly Conduct);
— Kristopher Keith Secrest, age 20 of Oakman (in jail for Felony Domestic Violence 2nd and Giving False Information to Law Enforcement)’
— Quadrekas Latoddrick Key, age 21 of Parrish (in jail for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Attempting to Elude);
— Timothy Chaz Cooper, age 28 of Cordova (in jail for Breaking and Entering Motor Vehicle and Theft 4th );
— Steven Sanford Hartley, age 27 of Hoover (in jail for Theft of Property 1st );
— Michael Adam McGuff, age 30 of Jasper (in jail for Escape 3rd and Obstructing Government Operations);
— Steven Blake Lamb, age 28 of Quinton (in jail for Attempted Murder, Robbery 1st, Theft 1st, Reckless Endangerment, Probation Revocation);
“Please, everyone stay safe and vigilant until the remaining inmates are recaptured,” Nick Smith, the police chief of nearby Cordova, posted on Facebook Sunday. Smith, who recently announced his plans to run for Walker C0unty sheriff, offered his department’s assistance via social media.
Walker County Chief Jail Administrator Trent McCluskey was not available for comment Sunday night due to the authorities’ effort to keep phone lines open for the sake of the ongoing manhunt.
Sheriff’s officials continue to investigate how the inmates were able to escape from the jail located at 2001 2nd Ave. in downtown Jasper.
” Someone has some explaining to do about this one,” Teresa Prince of Jasper said about the escape.
Comments
That is BS at it’s finest! That jail is a joke. Everyone should be fired.
When I lived in Walker County and called the police I was told “I’m sorry but we only have two officers 24/7 & they’re both off today. I’m sorry. ” You know it’s time to move. Lol True story.
Yes. Time to go! Lol.
Are the officers there bleeding heart liberals?
The Walker County Commission is seeking a tax increase – despite the “Noncompliance’ noted in the most recent audit of Walker County . A ‘jail break’ would prove most efficient in scaring voters into supporting this tax.