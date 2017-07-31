Walker County residents dumbfounded by number of escapees in jail breakout

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

JASPER — As Walker County Sheriff’s officials and Jasper police continued to hunt for the four Walker County Jail escapees early Monday morning, local residents were outspoken on social media about how a dozen inmates were able to escape from the jail at one time.

She wa snt’ the only one who had this question.

Shane Jones of Hueytown said the number of escapees on Sunday evening was “embarassing.”

The Walker County Jail is run by the County Sheriff’s Department. However, the Jasper police assisted in Sunday night’s manhunt.

Brady Finney of Moultrie, Georgia asked “Where were the jailers?” The Army Recommanissance Course employee added “Leadership starts at the top and so should accountability.”

LaTisha Finch of Jasper asked why Sheriff’s officials did not make the escape public sooner. The escape reportedly happened at 6:30 p.m. The department’s Facebook post did not have a story about the matter until just before 10 p.m. on Sunday.

Eight inmates have been captured. However, for now four remain on the loose. They are: