Birmingham police make arrest in shooting death

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM — Birmingham police announced today authorities have made an arrest in the July 23 shooting death of Christopher Perry, 33.

Earl Parnell, 44, is currently being held in Jefferson County Jail. A bond for Parnell has been set at $75,000.

The shooing took place in the 2300 block of 17th Street West.

Aaround 1:50 a.m., on July 23, officers from the department’s west precinct responded to a call involving a person being shot at the location.

Upon arrival, officers observed the victim on the floor of the residence with a gunshot wound. Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to the location and the victim was pronounced deceased on scene.

Preliminary investigation suggests multiple people were at the location drinking alcohol and using drugs. It is unclear at this time what led to the victim being shot or who did it.

“This young man was at an age where life had a lot of promise,” said Police Lt. Sean Edwards. “It’s sad to say, but it only takes one second for a situation to turn bad. It’s unfortunate the night resulted in him losing his life.”

Police continue to seek the public’s cooperation. Anyone with information pertaining to the case is urged to the B.P.D. Homicide Unit at 254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.