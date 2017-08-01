Brik Realty: Feature Home of the Week

Sponsored by Brik Realty-Trussville

Be prepared to fall in love with all this home has to offer both inside and out.

Bond with family and entertain friends while enjoying tons of natural lighting, neutral colors and hardwood floors. Cook up a feast in the kitchen with gourmet appliances, eat-in dining area, bar stool seating and a formal dining room.

Main level master bedroom will accommodate an oversized furniture suite and has his and her separate bathrooms.

Plenty of space for the whole family to spread out with four additional bedrooms, bonus room, plus a huge second den with fireplace and a second full kitchen on the basement level.

Grill out and chill out on the back deck while enjoying your backyard with tall shady trees.

Located in the desirable Tutwiler subdivision & convenient to shopping, restaurants & interstate access. This home is the perfect combination of space, location and price.

