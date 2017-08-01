Christopher Wray confirmed by Senate as new FBI director

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

WASHINGTON – The Senate has confirmed Christopher Wray as the new director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, according to the Associated Press. Wray is preceded by James Comey, who was fired by President Donald Trump in May.

Wray has held positions in the Justice Department and was head of the criminal division in 2003 as well as principal associate deputy attorney general. He is a partner at the King and Spalding law firm where he has handled white-collar crime cases.

“My loyalty is to the Constitution and the rule of law,” Wray said at his confirmation hearing. “Those have been my guideposts throughout my career, and I will continue to adhere to them no matter the test.”