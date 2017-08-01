Last Walker County escapee captured

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

JASPER — The last of of the dozen Walker County Jail inmates who escaped Sunday night is back behind bars.

Brady Andrew Kilpatrick, 24, of Cordova, was recaptured around 6:38 p.m. today acording to The Walker County Sheriff’s Office.

Kilpatrick was in jail for Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of Marijuana.

Sheriff Jim Underwood could not be reaced for comment Tuesday night. However, he said during an interview this morning that his department is reviewing its operational procedures to decrease the likelihood of future breakouts.

Underwood added that county authorities are looking at adding additional cameras that would remain focused on the fence surrounding much of 19-year-old facility located in downtown Jasper.

The 12 escapees crossed over a razor-wire fence around 6:30 p.m. Sunday after convincing a rookie jailer to open the back door of the facility. The guard was made to believe he was opening a cell door after a prisoner had used peanut butter to alter the number over a cell unit.