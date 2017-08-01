Man identified in traffic fatality on Valleydale Road in Shelby County

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

SHELBY COUNTY – A man who died on July 30 in a traffic accident in Shelby County has been identified, according to AL.com. Michael Francis Xavier Lee, 34, was killed and several others were injured in a four vehicle crash at the 4600 block of Valleydale Road.

According to the report, a Shelby County deputy spotted a vehicle speeding on the road. When he turned around to pursue just before the crash occurred. Hoover Police, Alabama State Troopers and the North Shelby Fire Department responded. Police had to reroute traffic as they investigated and cleared the scene.

Police in Shelby County continue to investigate the incident. The Shelby County Traffic Homicide Investigation unit are currently looking to determine the cause.

Anyone with further information on the case is asked to contact the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department at 205-669-418.