Trussville authorities frustrated with suspect’s release after alleged drive-by shooting in Tutwiler
From Trussville Tribune staff reports
TRUSSVILLE – Trussville police are disappointed that the man arrested on July 26 for the drive-by shooting that occurred in the Tutwiler subdivision last week has been released from custody.
“He spent more time in our jail than he did in the county jail,” Trussville Police Lt. Eric Rush said about Jeremy Harris, 25.
Harris was arrested at 10 p.m. on July 26, according to Rush. He is charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied building.
Because the crime is a felony, he was transferred to Jefferson County Jail on Friday at 1:28 p.m., according to Trussville police.
By Monday afternoon, the man accused of shooting into a home in the 200 block of Wimberly Drive was back on the street.
Harris’ bond was set at $10,000. Rush said there is no way of knowing whether this was a signature, property or cash bond.
Two juveniles were in the home at the time of the drive-by shooting.
Last week, Rush was proud of the work done by his department to make an arrest in the case.
“This arrest is the result of excellent police work by the Investigative Division of our Department,” Rush said on Thursday.
On Monday, Rush said he was frustrated that the suspect has been set free.
“This is pretty typical of what we have to deal with,” Rush said. “It is very, very frustrating.”
According to Rush, Harris had bought an electronic device from the homeowner, the father of one of the juveniles in the home fired into.
Harris was apparently upset because he wanted to return the item, but the youth’s father refused to give him a refund.
The drive-by shooting was apparently a retaliation by Harris.
According to witnesses, multiple shots were fired from a motorist driving what was described as small gray car. It is believed the shooter fired a pistol.
Rush said he does not understand why it was so easy for Harris to get out of custody considering the seriousness of his alleged crime.
“They just wanted him out,” Rush said.
Comments
That’s ridiculous
Very upset that this guys bond was set so low and he is out on the streets now. Ridiculous….
Angie Mcmurray Everette Steven Mcmurray Kayla Brittany Morgan Jefferson County need to step up there game. I mean first they said it’s not a felon for stealing car ; it considering borrowed if they stay one night at your house. And now this.
Thats the problem with all these thugs. Police risk their life to get them off the streets and some ignorant judge lets them post bond and out. Criminal Justice is for sure for criminals alone…..
And he will probably commit more crimes while waiting on a court date. Then if convicted will only serve a fraction of his sentence. It goes on and on. We need more jails and Truth in Sentencing!
Sherry Heinz
It is the same with almost every criminal arrested in Alabama. The Law Enforcement Officers risk it all to make the people safer and get these thugs off the streets. But the Alabama Judicial System have these ridiculously pre-determined bonds that allows them to get out very cheaply and quickly. Unlike many states, serious crimes have to at least make a first appearance in court for certain crimes and the judge sets the bonds based on their records and the seriousness of the crime. Here you have murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, reckless endangerment, etc, etc etc pretty much walking out by the time the ink is almost dry. While the drugs some may get arrested for are bad, they have higher bonds for possessing a pill than the man trying to kill someone intentionally. But this is our lawmakers that are continuing to allow these actions, hindering law enforcement and the public. I think it is time to clear out those supporting these type low bonds and put some people in office that will help protect us all
Wade Stubbs
The system really sux
sounds like Alabama needs to do some swamp draining by removing some judges.
WELCOME to our Justice System. You can thank bleeding heart defense attorneys who make excuses for these criminals. I’m sure this poor guy who is a GROWN man, grew up in a poor abused home, so we, society owe him a better life. Doesn’t everyone drive by and shoot at people’s homes when they don’t get what they want?
Now you guys see why police get fed up. What’s the point to doing their job? Or if they do their job, no one backs them up.
The detective can request thru the judge a higher bond if he wanted to.
It is considered unauthorized use of vehicle if the owner let’s a person use the vehicle and they do not return it at a prescribed time.
They don’t have proof it was him what is that dude selling out of tutweir pharmz any bunch of hypocrites. “They” must be the ones holding you to the letter of the Law praise be to God in Christ amen .
I never allow him to drive it not even my kids or come into my room but for some people you can take keys with out permission its ok for Jefferson county unauthorized use