Trussville authorities frustrated with Tutwiler drive-by shooter’s release

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE – Trussville police are disappointed that the man arrested on July 26 for the drive-by shooting that occurred in the Tutwiler subdivision last week has been released from custody.

“He spent more time in our jail than he did in the county jail,” Trussville Police Lt. Eric Rush said about Jeremy Harris, 25.

Harris was arrested at 10 p.m. on July 26, according to Rush. He is charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied building.

Because the crime is a felony, he was transferred to Jefferson County Jail on Friday at 1:28 p.m., according to Trussville police.

By Monday afternoon, the man accused of shooting into a home in the 200 block of Wimberly Drive was back on the street.

Harris’ bond was set at $10,000. Rush said there is no way of knowing whether this was a signature, property or cash bond.

Two juveniles were in the home at the time of the drive-by shooting.

Last week, Rush was proud of the work done by his department to make an arrest in the case.

“This arrest is the result of excellent police work by the Investigative Division of our Department,” Rush said on Thursday.

On Monday, Rush said he was frustrated that the suspect has been set free.

“This is pretty typical of what we have to deal with,” Rush said. “It is very, very frustrating.”

According to Rush, Harris had bought an electronic device from the homeowner, the father of one of the juveniles in the home fired into.

Harris was apparently upset because he wanted to return the item, but the youth’s father refused to give him a refund.

The drive-by shooting was apparently a retaliation by Harris.

According to witnesses, multiple shots were fired from a motorist driving what was described as small gray car. It is believed the shooter fired a pistol.

Rush said he does not understand why it was so easy for Harris to get out of custody considering the seriousness of his alleged crime.

“They just wanted him out,” Rush said.