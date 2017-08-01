Trussville police investigating theft of wallet, credit card fraud
From Trussville Tribune staff reports
TRUSSVILLE — Trusville police are investigating an incident in which five juveniles and one 18-year-old allegedly stole a wallet from a Dollar General employee.
Police Lt. Eric Rush said the group reportedly used two credit cards in the wallet taken from a store cashier to go on a “buying spree” in which abouty $2,000 in clothes and shoes were purchased.
No arrests have been made in the incident that occured around 12:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
Rush said the individuals being investigated may be charged with theft and fraudulent use of a credit card, both of which he said are felony charges.
Rush said no cash was contained in the wallet.
Security footage reportedly recorded during the incident at the store located at 218 Main Street in Trussville appears to show an individual take an item from underneath a cash register while a store cashier was facing the opposite direction.
Another person seen in the video, who Rush said is a suspect, appears to be asking the cashier questions while the other person took the wallet.
Comments
Hope they catch the punks. A punk thug found my card and did the same. Glad to have Trussville PD working on it. Get a job and work for your money
The punk thugs are white teenagers funny how Trussville Tribune played the gun stealing video of the Black teens but failed to play the video of the white teenagers taking the Store Managers wallet while she had her back turned this a bias newspaper. There is nothing to work on the video has been out for several days
Jessica Means…u see this?
Yeah. I had some shoplifters arrested at my store last month and somebody stole my wallet the month before.
Yeah I know that’s why I was telling you I know your wallet got gone
Saw this yesterday on What’s Happening in Odenville…. both videos are posted there…
They did play this video yesterday on here! I saw it!